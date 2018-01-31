Converse

Converse loves to take the iconic Chuck Taylor silhouette and collaborate with fresh artists and brands to create kicks. But one of their most recent collabs reinterprets the Jack Purcell instead. And, it’s not just any twist on the traditional shoe. This is the child of Converse and Venice brand BornxRaised — a label started by SoCal native Spanto and his creative partner 2Tone.

If you aren’t from Venice, the symbolism of the Purcell might be lost on you. But, for BornxRaised, it’s the ideal vehicle to showcase their hometown inspiration. Witnesses to the effects of rampant gentrification on their turf, they are able to offer a local POV that captures the true subcultures of the beachfront town.

More simply: Spanto and 2Tone have experienced these cultures firsthand and been shaped by them. That shows in their collab.



Converse

BornxRaised opted for the Purcell because it has a strong history in Venice, which is known to locals but seems surprising for people who still think of them as the sneakers that debuted on the badmiton court in 1933. The story is simple: Artists in Venice have long opted for this silhouette over the more popular Chuck Taylor. In time, this preference became “a thing.” Venice shoes were always the Purcell over Chucks.

The brand took a hometown favorite and gave it an edgy makeover with a lustrous hair-on-hide upper in both camel and black. It’s street, but pretty smooth too. On the tongue of each shoe, embroidered cursive proclaims the BornxRaised statement “On The Turf,” a proclamation of authenticity.

Think 60s California cool with a chic twist.