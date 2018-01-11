Dapper Dan x Gucci’s Historical Boutique Is Officially Open For Business

01.11.18 13 hours ago

Getty/Uproxx

Dapper Dan is back in business and making history at the same time. The legendary hip-hop tailor just re-opened his famed New York City shop with the help of Gucci — just seven months after the brand was accused of biting the fashion icon’s designs for their Cruise ’18 collection.

What makes the awesome collaboration one to note is that it also marks the first time a major luxury brand has opened its doors in Harlem. Usually, Harlemites looking for high-end pieces from Gucci, Louis Vuitton, Prada, etc., have to travel elsewhere for their designer duds.

“A sign of the times,” Dapper Dan tweeted about his historical grand re-opening. “For the 1st time in history, a major luxury brand store has opened in Harlem: Gucci by Dapper Dan Harlem.”

Fashionistas can make an appointment for “made-to-order garments for their taste” and tailored for optimal flexing. Potential clients also have the option of sharing their designs with Dapper Dan for an even more original piece or have the stylist design a look from scratch. Limited edition ready-to-wear items and accessories are also available for purchase, per his tweet.

