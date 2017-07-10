Getty Image

Floyd “Money” Mayweather likes to flaunt his wealth. He’s got $15 million worth of cars in his garage that he doesn’t drive and infamously posted a picture of the $100 million check he received after the Manny Pacquiao fight to spite his nemesis, T.I., and also brag about how he still has every dime of that money.

I will always have the last laugh. This is just one of my many checks, a cool $100,000,000.00 that I still have every dime of. Y’all still have to work however, I’m happily retired.

That’s from November 2016. Fast forward eight months and Mayweather is coming out of retirement to fight UFC star Conor McGregor in a boxing match that many in the boxing world see as a sham, but fans are legitimately excited to watch. The two spent the better part of six months chirping back and forth about potentially fighting each other, turning what seemed like a ridiculous idea into an actual mega-fight event.

One of the questions asked along the way was what does Mayweather have to gain here. The obvious answer is money, as he seems headed for another nine-figure pay day. However, for a man that insisted he had “every dime” of $100 million in the bank, why would he need to bother potentially tainting his legacy as one of the all-time greats with a 49-0 record?