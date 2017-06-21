Can This Skateboarding Legend Bring Denim Production Back To The U.S.?

Founding Editor, Uproxx Style
06.21.17 3 Comments


If you know the history of skateboarding, then you know about George Wilson. The man is a straight legend — one of the famous Z-Boys who marauded across the sport’s competition circuit in the late ’70s and early ’80s. A godfather of the scene.

What isn’t as widely known, is that when his skate career ended Wilson started producing jeans under the name Rivi Goods. He’d clocked how Levi’s moved their factories out of the country and it left a bad taste in his mouth. So he tried his hand at making the nation’s quintessential garment, right in Los Angeles.

“They’re like the grandfather of everything,” Wilson says of Levis. “But don’t know how you could be the iconic American brand and take everything you do out of the United States.”

Over the past 20 years, the man has carved a niche for himself. He stands for the same retro-rebel-all-American-vibe as Levis, but he makes his stuff in the U.S.. Every bit of it — from the samples to the stitching. The lure of money and increased profit margins don’t sway him, he wants fairness instead.

“It’s like a pie,” he says. “Hopefully everyone involved in an expensive garment is getting a slice.”

It’s a classic skate punk move: Draw your line in the sand and stick by it, ignore the naysayers, and don’t compromise your ideals for anyone.

Around The Web

TAGSDENIMjeansstyle

Soundtrack Of Summer 2017

Are Phoenix The Greatest Rock Band In America Right Now?

Are Phoenix The Greatest Rock Band In America Right Now?

06.16.17 5 days ago 15 Comments
2 Chainz New Album ‘Pretty Girls Like Trap’ Is A Triumphant Trap Anthem Haven

2 Chainz New Album ‘Pretty Girls Like Trap’ Is A Triumphant Trap Anthem Haven

06.15.17 6 days ago
On ‘CTRL,’ SZA Finds Strength In Recklessness And Blunt Honesty

On ‘CTRL,’ SZA Finds Strength In Recklessness And Blunt Honesty

06.15.17 6 days ago
Queens Of The Stone Age’s Strutting ‘The Way You Used To Do’ Sounds Nothing Like Their Past

Queens Of The Stone Age’s Strutting ‘The Way You Used To Do’ Sounds Nothing Like Their Past

06.15.17 6 days ago 6 Comments
Little Wings’ Kyle Field Is Back With More Absurdist Folk With The Super Group Be Gulls

Little Wings’ Kyle Field Is Back With More Absurdist Folk With The Super Group Be Gulls

06.13.17 1 week ago
Charly Bliss’ ‘Westermarck’ Sounds And Looks Like Summer Camp

Charly Bliss’ ‘Westermarck’ Sounds And Looks Like Summer Camp

06.13.17 1 week ago 4 Comments
Powered by WordPress.com VIP