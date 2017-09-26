Harvey Guillen

Harvey Guillen established himself as a profoundly talented actor on the short-lived Huge — a television series about kids at a fat camp — but more people know him as Blobbin on The Thundermans or Benedict Pickwick on The Magicians. As an actor, he’s been able to maintain momentum with small roles in other shows as well. Certainly, he’s making it because he’s doing good work, but he’s also carving a fresh lane and refusing to be trapped by the presumptions people have about what a plus size actor can and can’t do.

Right now, Guillen is transitioning into the world of fashion design. Long held up by fashion bloggers and websites as an example of killer steez, the actor-designer is an example of looking good at any size. It’s natural that he would take his keen eye for clothing and his interest in expanding the options for larger men and combine them to make dope clothes.

Last week, Guillen took a break from filming in Vancouver and sat down with us to talk about the reality of being a plus size actor, what he’s doing to change the industry, his role in a recent Lady Gaga video, and his fashion collaboration with a Project Runway designer. To top it off, he dropped some wisdom that will benefit anyone who feels stuck in a restrictive role.

Harvey Guillen

Do you feel like you’re given a specific range of roles based on your appearance? Are you being typecast?

Yeah. When I first started I felt that I was very much seen as one layer, which is the fat best friend kind of feel. After a while, it felt like there wasn’t anyone trying to push the envelope on showing plus-size guys as more than that. You can be the leading man, the heart-throb, the crush, or the villain. I noticed when I got into this business, you don’t want to get typecast and then go down that road and that’s where you stay. Looking at my resume and what I’ve done, just in the last couple years, shows range. I’m not a stereotypical plus size actor in Hollywood.

Just recently I did a Lady Gaga music video with Catherine Hardwicke as the director, who directed Twilight and Thirteen. And she gave me a call and she said, “I want you to do this music video.” And I was like, “Wow. I’ve never done a music video. So that’s another thing to check off my list.” And she said, “Yeah, it’s for Lady Gaga, and it’s really cool.” And I was like, “Ooh, well, what’s the topic?” And it’s like, “It’s about sexual assault on campuses. And I was like, “Wow. That’s really dark.” And I was like “But, you know what, it’s for a good cause. So, I’m playing the best friend. Is that what you want me to do?” She’s like, “No. I want you to be the attacker.” And I said, “What?” And she’s like “Yeah. Because nine out of ten women who were attacked, were attacked by someone they trusted and knew. And you have a face that automatically make people think you’re nice and sweet. But that’s exactly who could be an attacker.” And I was like that’s genius. In that moment I was like, “Yes I will play something that I’m not comfortable playing if it gets the message across.”

It was really hard to stay in my character because it’s difficult to play. But, I was proud of myself for doing it for a good cause and doing something that people don’t ask me to play.