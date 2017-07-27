Courtesy of HUF

Keith Hufnagel is one of the most recognizable names in the skateboarding culture, not just for his skill on the board, but for the iconic streetwear brand HUF he founded fifteen years ago. In the streetwear market, a brand passing that kind of milestone is a huge event, and Hufnagel decided to mark the occasion as such. In anticipation of the brand’s landmark year, HUF teamed with Casio G-Shock for an indestructible watch that could easily withstand even the toughest wipe out — skating, or otherwise.

This collaborative special edition of G-Shock’s DW5600 model has never been released in the US before, making it an even more exclusive item for fans of the skate company and watch brand.

“So basically this watch is an old style from Tokyo, and they never actually sold this style in the US,” Hufnagel explained. “We liked the simplicity of it, it’s not as bulky as the main G-Shock one, but it’s still a signature G-Shock watch. So we made it super simple, we have this octopus character we put on it, then we put down the years HUF has been in business, and it has the HUF logo — which lights up neon with HUF — in the middle of the watch. It’s more like a vintage style, that we all felt was super cool, plus they never sold it here, so that was a plus, that we’d be the first company selling this style in the US.”