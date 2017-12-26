Jimmy Kimmel Claims A Fashion Brand Is Stealing His Daughter’s Steez

Jimmy Kimmel has proven himself to be a pretty rad dad, and one of his latest tweets shows that if someone messes with his kids, he can get pretty saucy. The late-night talk show host claims that LA-based fashion line Reformation is stealing a t-shirt design from his daughter, Katie, who is a young fashion designer with a website where she sells apparel and “stuff” (as she calls it).

Jimmy took to Twitter earlier this week to call Reformation out on its plagiarizing ways.

The Kimmel Kid has a line of shirts on her site that feature food names on a solid color background, and Reformation has similar shirts with the words “cacio e pepe,” “al dente,” and “spaghetti pomodoro” on the front in a similar fashion, but definitely not an identical fashion, as Jimmy claims.

https://twitter.com/katiekimmel/status/915996527285256198

Reformation

