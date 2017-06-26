Classic Pieces Of Americana Collide In These Converse/Coca-Cola Kicks

Looks like streetwear retailer, Kith, has a new collaboration coming out with Converse and Coca-Cola. Pictures surfaced on @s.sam.group‘s Instagram today of a Converse Chuck Taylor All Star ’70 featuring an old school Coca-Cola logo. The surprise collaboration has everyone talking about when and where the shoe will drop.

The sneaker’s design is simple. The classic Coca-Cola logo pops off of the all white, canvas shoe with a not-so-subtle Kith logo also in red. The top of the sneaker is designed with a frayed top, and then finishes off with a green rubber outsole to accent. With the way the internet buzzes over shoes, people are already clamoring to get a pair of their own for the summer.

This will be the second time Kith has joined up with Coca-Cola to create awesome looking statement pieces. In 2016, they created a collection of apparel and accessories featuring Coke’s global influence, combined their iconic streetwear. The line featured international Coca-Cola logos from places like Israel, Japan, Korea, Sri Lanka, and Thailand. It included hoodies, jean jackets, tees, and hats.

