Beats By Dre

Beats By Dre have already unveiled some pretty spectacular high-end updates for their signature headphones, including a previous collaboration with Alexander Wang, but this week they partnered with another pair of huge names in the luxury market — Balmain and Kylie Jenner. Balmain has already established a relationship with the Kardashian family, via an enormous ad campaign they did with Kim and Kanye a couple years ago, and Kylie Jenner has slowly but surely found her own way into the modeling world that her sister Kendall has already become a staple in.

The headphones — or Balmain Beats — are two custom designs of Beats’ Powerbeats3 Wireless and Beats Studio Wireless headphones. The Powerbeats3 are the athletic wireless earphone that fit in the ear as opposed to the over ear, larger and more traditional model. Both styles come in khaki or safari (read: rose gold and gold or green and gold) and are sweat and water resistant. The Studio Wireless are available at $599.95 and the Powerbeats3 Wireless at $249.95. They each come with matching suede cases complete with a Balmain plaque and the Balmain coin zipper pull.