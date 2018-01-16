Levi’s And Air Jordans Are Teaming Up For A Denim Duo

Highsnobiety

When it comes to street fashion, there are some undeniable classics. Styles that endure through generations. Reminiscing about the days of yore — when wearing more than one polo shirt at once was the wave, Champion shirts came five in a pack, and your belly buckle spelled out your name — Levi’s Jeans and Air Jordans are bringing back all denim everything.

The Levi’s x Air Jordan IV collab features a pair of 4’s that are completely covered in denim — with a standard wash on the upper and reverse denim on the liner and insole. The stitching is gold, to provide a bit of an accent, and the legendary Levi’s “Two Horse” paper patch is ever-present. Indigo laces and a gum outsole top it off, reminding you this shoe is for stunting, not playing.

The collab also has a reversible jacket. Side one has the red Jordan “flight” suit material has been stitched into the underarm panels, and the back has a distressed flight logo. Side two is a black flight suit with a denim on the collar and Jumpman (the outline of Jordan dunking) flight logo on back.

The Jordans and jacket cost $225 altogether which is shockingly reasonable, and the release date is January 17. Even though they’re affordable, they’re not ubiquitous. The duo is only available at the following stores:

BOTTEGA BACK DOOR- Bologna

CONCEPTS- Boston and New York City

DOE- Shanghai

END CLOTHING- Newcastle

INVINCIBLE- Taiwan

JORDAN BASTILLE- Paris

KICKZ- Berlin

KINETICS (TOKYO 23)- Shibuya-ku, Tokyo

LEVI’S STORE HARAJUKU- Tokyo

LEVI’S- San Francisco (Market St.) and New York City Soho

LEVI’S BERLIN KURFUERSTENDAMM- Berlin

LEVI’S LONDON REGENT STREET 174- London

LEVI’S OSAKA FLAGSHIP- Osaka

LEVI’S PARIS CHAMPS ELYSEES- Paris

LEVI’S SH Nanjing WEST RD- Shanghai

LIVESTOCK- Toronto

OPIUM- Paris

OQUIM- Amsterdam

SHINZO- Paris

SHOE GALLERY- Miami

SI VAS DESCALZO- Barcelona

SNEAKRS N STUFF- London

SOLE FLY- Miami

SPORTS LAB- Osaka

SPORTS LAB- Shinjuku, Tokyo

UBIQ- Philadelphia

UNDEFEATED- Los Angeles