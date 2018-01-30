Pharrell And Adidas Announce The ‘Afro’ Collection

AFRO HU NMD FALL 2018 LINE UP pic.twitter.com/x5HbqY3kfv — Yeezy Mafia (@theyeezymafia) January 27, 2018

Adidas is at the top of the sneaker game and doesn’t seem to be letting up any time soon. They’ve got the magic touch when it comes to sneaker/rapper collaborations, and Pharrell’s latest “Afro” collection is about as magical as they come. Arguably, the best thing about Adidas collaborations are the colorways, and the Afro collection is introducing three new, brightly-colored versions of the Adidas Hu NMDs for its ongoing collaboration with Pharrell. Each sneaker has a tribal design with the words, “Milele Mbele,” “Mother Land,” and “Empower and Inspire” running across the Primeknit upper.

Pharrell’s Hu NMD line debuted in 2016 and is inspired by unity and the human race. Like humans, it’s a giant mixture of lots of colors and styles, and includes all the best that Adidas Originals has to offer. The original sneaker was based on the original NMD and featured a Primeknit upper, with “HUMAN” and “RACE” embroidered on it, a TPU-based lacing system, and a BOOST midsole.

There’s no word yet on when the Afro collection will be released (fall 2018, but no dates just yet) and where it will be available, but if things leak early we think it would be pretty cool to head to the Black Panther premiere decked out head to toe in some afrocentric attire. Shoutout to Pharrell for the options!