Pharrell And Adidas Announce The ‘Afro’ Collection

#Adidas #Sneakers #Pharrell
01.30.18 13 hours ago

Adidas is at the top of the sneaker game and doesn’t seem to be letting up any time soon. They’ve got the magic touch when it comes to sneaker/rapper collaborations, and Pharrell’s latest “Afro” collection is about as magical as they come. Arguably, the best thing about Adidas collaborations are the colorways, and the Afro collection is introducing three new, brightly-colored versions of the Adidas Hu NMDs for its ongoing collaboration with Pharrell. Each sneaker has a tribal design with the words, “Milele Mbele,” “Mother Land,” and “Empower and Inspire” running across the Primeknit upper.

Pharrell’s Hu NMD line debuted in 2016 and is inspired by unity and the human race. Like humans, it’s a giant mixture of lots of colors and styles, and includes all the best that Adidas Originals has to offer. The original sneaker was based on the original NMD and featured a Primeknit upper, with “HUMAN” and “RACE” embroidered on it, a TPU-based lacing system, and a BOOST midsole.

There’s no word yet on when the Afro collection will be released (fall 2018, but no dates just yet) and where it will be available, but if things leak early we think it would be pretty cool to head to the Black Panther premiere decked out head to toe in some afrocentric attire. Shoutout to Pharrell for the options!

Around The Web

TOPICS#Adidas#Sneakers#Pharrell
TAGSadidasAdidas PrimeknitKICKSNMDsPHARRELLSNEAKERS

How Music Connects Us

How MGMT Overcame Writer’s Block, Self-Doubt, And Donald Trump To Make ‘Little Dark Age’

How MGMT Overcame Writer’s Block, Self-Doubt, And Donald Trump To Make ‘Little Dark Age’

01.29.18 2 days ago
Ranking The Best 2018 Grammy Performances, From Kesha To Kendrick Lamar

Ranking The Best 2018 Grammy Performances, From Kesha To Kendrick Lamar

01.29.18 2 days ago 7 Comments
The Case For Kendrick Lamar’s ‘DAMN’ As The Grammys 2018 Album Of The Year

The Case For Kendrick Lamar’s ‘DAMN’ As The Grammys 2018 Album Of The Year

01.26.18 5 days ago 2 Comments
Camila Cabello’s Smoldering Self-Titled Debut Is Left Field Pop Of The Highest Order

Camila Cabello’s Smoldering Self-Titled Debut Is Left Field Pop Of The Highest Order

01.25.18 6 days ago
Why The Grammys Need To Bring Back Female-Specific Rap Categories

Why The Grammys Need To Bring Back Female-Specific Rap Categories

01.24.18 7 days ago 10 Comments
SiR’s TDE Debut Brings Summer To ‘November’ With Dark Bangers And Soulful Ballads

SiR’s TDE Debut Brings Summer To ‘November’ With Dark Bangers And Soulful Ballads

01.22.18 1 week ago
Powered by WordPress.com VIP