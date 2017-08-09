Getty Image

Plus size fashion has made leaps and bounds in recent years, as the body positivity movement has continued to gain steam. Ashley Graham on the cover of Sports Illustrated, an increase in the number of stores offering larger sizes, and Tess Holliday’s success and “Eff Your Beauty Standards” movement all signal a constructive change. But, the situation still has plenty of room for growth.

Diversity continues to be missing from popular representations of full figured folks. They make a remarkably varied market when it comes to location, financial means, race, and gender. Advertising seems to say it’s acceptable to be a larger white woman with a well-proportioned body, but that demographic is pretty small in the community. The percentage of men, for example, who are obese is the same as it is for women (36%). Where is their fashion?

In compiling this list, we looked for people who presented something different from the women inside of glossy magazines. The individuals on this list are repping different countries, races, genders, and sexual orientations. The commonality they share is a passion for style that they regularly demonstrate for their Instagram followers. There’s a good chance that one or two of them could be exactly what your steez needs, regardless of your size. Hey, man, style is style.

This Calcutta resident, fashion blogger, and body positivity proponent started her website, A Curious Fancy, in 2010; which she refers to as “almost a lifetime ago in fashion years.” It features fashion photo spreads and posts about style trends and feminism. Recently, she’s also been writing about DIY and beauty. Rao is an excellent writer, as evidenced by the smart fashion pieces and personal essays she wrote for Rookie in 2013 and 2016, as well as her time writing the “Big Girl in a Skinny World” column for Marie Claire India. Her Instagram primarily features beautifully composed shots of her outfits (her style is vintage inspired), her food, and plants. Rao lets followers know where her clothes came from and often includes links to stories about them on her blog, which allow her fans to access additional images and information.