The Best Amazon Prime Day Fashion Deals [UPDATING]

Uproxx

Amazon Prime Day is nigh! Hope you remembered to put out milk and cookies for the Amazon Prime Platypus which, as everyone knows, comes into your house on Prime Day Eve, decides if you’re naughty or nice, and then delivers you page-busting prices all day long (That’s if you were good all year. If not, you’ll just be sent hundreds of Cat DJ turntables with no one to blame but yourself).

Shutterstock

Most of the time, it’s the tech deals that get the most attention and excitement on Prime Day, but it would be a mistake to ignore all of the other fabulous discounts this year. Clothing and accessories are going to be deeply discounted for example, and you can pick up some amazing deals at rock bottom prices if you know where to look.

Here are some of our favorite fashion deals for the day. As they drop, we’ll keep you updated as to their prices (because you seriously don’t want to miss out on these!).

Amazon

Goes Live: 3:20 a.m.

Why You Should Watch This Deal: We absolutely love this tailored, genuine lambskin leather jacket. Both rugged and elegant, you could get away with wearing this versatile piece on a motorcycle or to a nice dinner. It was already a pretty good price at $200 dollars, but on Prime Day it’s predicted to go down even more.