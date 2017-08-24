Ashley Wilhardt

Photographer Ashley Wilhardt spent the summer traveling. She went from LA to Spain to Ibiza and back again. She dipped into the southwest, and dropped by a festival in Vermont. Along the way, Ashley turned her eye to our culture’s current style moment — first in the clubs, now on the beaches.

“You can’t go to the beach without noticing an evolution in how we dress,” Ashley told us. “Everything is constantly getting remixed and mashed up… Even in the past few years you can see big shifts.”

Ashley’s latest photo diary reveals the triumphant return of the one piece, the current ubiquity of floral prints, and the fact that boardies and the black bikini will never die. More than any of this, the photos — whether taken in Ibiza or Newport Beach — remind us that there’s still some summer left and we should race out to maximize it. After all, what good is a swimsuit if it’s hanging in your closet?

“Summer is when you see people out in the world, living their lives,” Ashley says. “And when you’re around that vibe, you naturally want to get out there and be a part of it.”

Truer words have never been spoken.

