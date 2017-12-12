Supreme

Supreme is one of the kings of shocking simplicity in streetwear, and not even the holidays can pull the brand out of its character. The skateboarding shop/clothing brand has turned into somewhat of an icon in skateboarding/hip hop culture. They consistently put out products with their easily-recognizable red and white block logo, and their collaborations with celebrities, including photoshoots with the likes of Michael Jordan, Kermit the Frog, Three Six Mafia, Lady Gaga, Neil Young, Gucci Mane, Nas, and more keep them one of the hottest streetwear brands in the world. (You know you’ve made is when you collab with Kermie.)

Adding to its 2017 collection, the small shop-turned fashion cult is featuring a racy tee that depicts red and green skeletons in Santa hats getting their freak on in several positions. Supreme debuted the shirts in a short Instagram commercial in the wee hours of the morning Tuesday, and they will be available for purchase Thursday, December 14 (prices not yet revealed).

Supreme Xmas Tee. 12/14/2017 A post shared by Supreme (@supremenewyork) on Dec 11, 2017 at 7:07am PST

If skeletons boning isn’t your thing, those with a darker Christmas spirit can buy the other Supreme Christmas tee that is all red and features a scene from the Texas Chainsaw Massacre drawn by American artist Bernie Wrightson. Diverting from the normal Supreme box letter logo in white and red, the word “Supreme” runs vertically down the side of the creepy scene in what looks like all-caps Times New Roman font lettering.

Supreme Winter Tees. 12/14/2017 A post shared by Supreme (@supremenewyork) on Dec 11, 2017 at 7:03am PST

Supreme’s holiday tees may not be what we’re used to, but they’re definitely way less offensive to the eyes than an ugly Christmas sweater.