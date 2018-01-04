Vans Is Getting Fancy With New Silver And Checkerboard Kicks

#SNX: Sneaker Column
01.04.18 6 hours ago

Highsnobiety

New year, new you, new shoe?

We’re already four days in, but slip-on skate shoemakers Vans is still in the festive mood. The classic shoe has reinvented itself over and over again with colorways, textures, fabrics, and styles. For 2018, Vans has introduced two new series: silver and a new spin on the existing checkerboard print.

Let’s get into this silver series, first: You can get them in the signature Vans Slip-On or in the Old Skool silhouette sneakers. The silhouettes – denoted by the higher top, reinforced toe caps, and thicker sole, have been mad popular lately, as people mix and match colorways, but we weren’t ready for silver on silver in a completely metallic leather upper with a metallic silver finish. These things are a lucky dime — all shiny and new.

The Slip-On is exactly what a Vans consumer would expect, a solid metallic silver in the form of your favorite shoe to wear with literally everything.

Next, there’s the checkerboard:

Vans

Around The Web

TOPICS#SNX: Sneaker Column
TAGSKICKSskate shoesSNX: Sneaker ColumnstyleVANS

How Music Connects Us

All Of The Most Anticipated Tours Of 2018, Ranked

All Of The Most Anticipated Tours Of 2018, Ranked

01.03.18 2 days ago
How Women Shaped The Legacy Of Nashville’s Oldest And Most Celebrated Venue, The Ryman Auditorium

How Women Shaped The Legacy Of Nashville’s Oldest And Most Celebrated Venue, The Ryman Auditorium

12.28.17 1 week ago 3 Comments
How Drake Found The Perfect Sweet Spot Between Underground Rap And Going Pop

How Drake Found The Perfect Sweet Spot Between Underground Rap And Going Pop

12.28.17 1 week ago 7 Comments
All Of The Most Anticipated Albums Of 2018, Ranked

All Of The Most Anticipated Albums Of 2018, Ranked

12.27.17 1 week ago 7 Comments
How The Digital Age Impacts Eminem’s Artistic Fulfillment

How The Digital Age Impacts Eminem’s Artistic Fulfillment

12.22.17 2 weeks ago 4 Comments
Here’s Why Tiny Engines Is The Best Label Of 2017

Here’s Why Tiny Engines Is The Best Label Of 2017

12.22.17 2 weeks ago 3 Comments
Powered by WordPress.com VIP