Vans And Supreme Are Teaming Up For A Juicy J-Inspired Collaboration

It’s not a giant shock when rappers and labels link for clothing releases, but it’s a dope twist when the labels get inspiration from the rapper’s everyday gear. Juicy J rocked some spooky gear in the Three 6 Mafia “Stay Fly” video, and all these years later, designers at Supreme and Vans decided to collaborate once again in an homage to his steez.

A Supreme fan account tweeted out a spring/summer 18 design for the Vans Sk8-Hi shoe and a black sweater embellished with a green skull design that resembles the rapper’s outfit from the rap group’s 2005 video. There’s also a hint that fans of the brands (or the rapper) should expect a crew neck and possibly other pieces with the haunting green skulls.

Travis Scott was also seen performing in a similar piece, which makes us wonder if we’re the only ones who have been left out when it comes to availability.

As of now, there is very little information (or really even confirmation) on the design’s availability, prices, release date, or even if we’re really going to get it this year. However, we can only hope that the design does drop to make it easier “out here for a pimp” to “stay fly” along with Juicy J and Cactus Jack.