AirBnB is popular among travelers, and yet also notorious. It’s often the only option for travelers who need a last-minute stay, or need to save money on their trip, and yet it comes with risks. AirBnB has faced scandals over hosts more than once. But the latest story, courtesy of journalist Nathaniel Friedman, is a nightmare even by those standards.

AirBnB, if you’re unfamiliar, is a matchmaking service of sorts. Hosts can rent their living spaces out like hotels to guests; AirBnB is, from their perspective, simply the middleman brokering the transaction. Usually it’s fine, but it can go horribly wrong. Friedman’s full fourteen-tweet story is worth a read, but the gist is simple: Three friends in dire straits needed to book a room for the night. All that was available was an AirBnB listing for a trailer on a secure property. Instead it was a garbage strewn trailer with no running water, covered in grafitti, and had to be locked with a wrench. Which didn’t stop the host appearing promptly at 8am, screaming for a positive review.

Amid all this, and the flagrant violations of AirBnB’s policy, they didn’t want to cough up a refund. Which is why Friedman went on Twitter in the first place, to force AirBnB to actually cough up the refund his friends were clearly owed.

Thread: @AirBnB has been calling three times a day to try and keep this story off of Twitter. (1/14) — Nathaniel Friedman (@freedarko) May 1, 2017

Three friends rented what was supposed to be a secure trailer on a property. $270 a night. (2/14) — Nathaniel Friedman (@freedarko) May 1, 2017

They get there, the host and the key were nowhere to be found. House was meth-y as fuck with garbage and graffiti everywhere. (3/14) — Nathaniel Friedman (@freedarko) May 1, 2017

Trailer reeks of disinfectant and the lock is broken. (4/14) — Nathaniel Friedman (@freedarko) May 1, 2017

All hotels in area were booked so they were forced to stay in the trailer, which they were able to lock from inside with a wrench. (5/14) — Nathaniel Friedman (@freedarko) May 1, 2017

At 8AM, host woke them up by pounding on the door. He demanded they write a positive review NOW. (6/14) — Nathaniel Friedman (@freedarko) May 1, 2017

They found a hotel for that night and decided to split. Before leaving, they discovered there was no running water. (7/14) — Nathaniel Friedman (@freedarko) May 1, 2017

When renter got home, she tried to get a refund. She was told by @Airbnb that the host’s strict cancellation policy prohibited one. (8/14) — Nathaniel Friedman (@freedarko) May 1, 2017

.@Airbnb A few days later I tweeted in passing about “@Airbnb putting you up in a meth house” and got an immediate reply from them. We DM some.(9/14) — Nathaniel Friedman (@freedarko) May 1, 2017

.@Airbnb She starts getting multiple phone calls a day from them. When she answers, they immediately mention Twitter. (10/14) — Nathaniel Friedman (@freedarko) May 1, 2017

.@Airbnb Customer service guy goes on to say “this is one of the craziest stories I’ve ever heard here.” (11/14) — Nathaniel Friedman (@freedarko) May 1, 2017

.@Airbnb She spends 1.5 hours on the phone with AirBnB. They offer a half refund then rescind offer when she asks to speak to supervisor. (12/14) — Nathaniel Friedman (@freedarko) May 1, 2017

.@Airbnb AirBnB comes back two days later, say host has gotten back to them, refuse any refund. (13/14) — Nathaniel Friedman (@freedarko) May 1, 2017

.@Airbnb This is a friendly reminder that AirBnB wants to avoid responsibility at any cost and you can’t count on them to ensure your safety. (14/14) — Nathaniel Friedman (@freedarko) May 1, 2017

If you go into the Twitter thread and scroll down, you’ll find AirBnB all over Freedman’s mentions, trying to address the customer complaints people are offering.

How did it even get this far? Inc., following up on the tweetstorm, notes that part of it is that AirBnB’s structure is good for the company, not its hosts or its guests. Everyone is pressured to leave a positive review, but guests in particular are at a disadvantage. An AirBnB “superhost” explains the problem:

“Sure, the reviews left for guests by past hosts are important, but the dirty little secret is that they aren’t nearly as important as the reviews you yourself have left on hosts you’ve stayed with. Hosts live in constant fear of the dreaded Bad Review. So you better believe we check what reviews a guest has left for previous hosts they’ve stayed with.”

As we’ve noted elsewhere, Silicon Valley has a problem with accepting responsibility, both because it means they might get sued and because there’s a cultural refusal to accept that building a platform means you’re accountable for how people use it. But AirBnB, in particular, has been an illustration of just how poorly considered that idea is. Inc.’s own article features two horror stories from their staff about dead animals dripping maggots from the ceiling, and an abusive, paranoid host who ultimately drove them out of the rental. This is a two way street, it should be noted: Hosts have come home to destroyed houses, and far worse. Remember Ari Teman, the comedian whose apartment was rented by people staging an orgy? He was evicted, and by his own report, got “blacklisted” from leasing an apartment and made effectively homeless by the debacle.

Through it all, AirBnB steadfastly refuses to issue refunds. One notorious story found AirBnB refusing to pay back more than half of a woman’s reservation fee even though AirBnB themselves uncovered that the host was fraudulent and attempting to steal credit card numbers. No matter how extreme the circumstances, travelers often learn the hard way that AirBnB doesn’t like giving refunds and will fight it tooth and nail.

AirBnB argues, strenously, that the vast majority of the transactions it brokers go off without a hitch, or at least well enough that the horror stories are the statistical exception, not the rule. But that’s probably cold comfort to travelers who find themselves with no option other than a roll of the dice. There is, clearly, a problem, and just as clearly AirBnB would rather ignore it than solve it.

