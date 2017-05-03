AirBnB is popular among travelers, and yet also notorious. It’s often the only option for travelers who need a last-minute stay, or need to save money on their trip, and yet it comes with risks. AirBnB has faced scandals over hosts more than once. But the latest story, courtesy of journalist Nathaniel Friedman, is a nightmare even by those standards.
AirBnB, if you’re unfamiliar, is a matchmaking service of sorts. Hosts can rent their living spaces out like hotels to guests; AirBnB is, from their perspective, simply the middleman brokering the transaction. Usually it’s fine, but it can go horribly wrong. Friedman’s full fourteen-tweet story is worth a read, but the gist is simple: Three friends in dire straits needed to book a room for the night. All that was available was an AirBnB listing for a trailer on a secure property. Instead it was a garbage strewn trailer with no running water, covered in grafitti, and had to be locked with a wrench. Which didn’t stop the host appearing promptly at 8am, screaming for a positive review.
Amid all this, and the flagrant violations of AirBnB’s policy, they didn’t want to cough up a refund. Which is why Friedman went on Twitter in the first place, to force AirBnB to actually cough up the refund his friends were clearly owed.
If you go into the Twitter thread and scroll down, you’ll find AirBnB all over Freedman’s mentions, trying to address the customer complaints people are offering.
How did it even get this far? Inc., following up on the tweetstorm, notes that part of it is that AirBnB’s structure is good for the company, not its hosts or its guests. Everyone is pressured to leave a positive review, but guests in particular are at a disadvantage. An AirBnB “superhost” explains the problem:
“Sure, the reviews left for guests by past hosts are important, but the dirty little secret is that they aren’t nearly as important as the reviews you yourself have left on hosts you’ve stayed with. Hosts live in constant fear of the dreaded Bad Review. So you better believe we check what reviews a guest has left for previous hosts they’ve stayed with.”
As we’ve noted elsewhere, Silicon Valley has a problem with accepting responsibility, both because it means they might get sued and because there’s a cultural refusal to accept that building a platform means you’re accountable for how people use it. But AirBnB, in particular, has been an illustration of just how poorly considered that idea is. Inc.’s own article features two horror stories from their staff about dead animals dripping maggots from the ceiling, and an abusive, paranoid host who ultimately drove them out of the rental. This is a two way street, it should be noted: Hosts have come home to destroyed houses, and far worse. Remember Ari Teman, the comedian whose apartment was rented by people staging an orgy? He was evicted, and by his own report, got “blacklisted” from leasing an apartment and made effectively homeless by the debacle.
Through it all, AirBnB steadfastly refuses to issue refunds. One notorious story found AirBnB refusing to pay back more than half of a woman’s reservation fee even though AirBnB themselves uncovered that the host was fraudulent and attempting to steal credit card numbers. No matter how extreme the circumstances, travelers often learn the hard way that AirBnB doesn’t like giving refunds and will fight it tooth and nail.
AirBnB argues, strenously, that the vast majority of the transactions it brokers go off without a hitch, or at least well enough that the horror stories are the statistical exception, not the rule. But that’s probably cold comfort to travelers who find themselves with no option other than a roll of the dice. There is, clearly, a problem, and just as clearly AirBnB would rather ignore it than solve it.
(via Twitter)
“Silicon Valley has a problem with accepting responsibility, both because it means they might get sued and because there’s a cultural refusal to accept that building a platform means you’re accountable for how people use it”
You serious?