Amazon’s Digital Day Is A Great Way To Wrap 2016

Getty Image

We’re on the verge of 2017, which means an entire new year of TV shows to catch up on, movies to see, and apps to download, and you’re probably not done with 2016’s just yet. So Amazon has decided to raid your wallet with Digital Day, a sale of digital media of various sorts. And the discounts are pretty good!

The deepest discounts are on digital subscriptions, ranging from Daily Burn with the first month free and 50% off the next five months, to 50% off media organizing service Plex (making it $20 for a year) to a two-thirds discount on Tidal. Of course, you’ll have to keep an eye on these to keep them from sitting on your credit card every month.

In the movie department, Digital Day is in some ways a stealth advertisement for Amazon Prime: If, for example, you look at their $5 movie bin, you’ll see a lot of titles streaming on Prime in there. Still, movie-wise, there are some notable deals, like the entire Harry Potter series, Edge Of Tomorrow, and Grand Budapest Hotel for $5 each, and plenty of recent movies like Hell Or High Water for $8.

For comics fans, there’s a Marvel sale with a lot of titles at 99 cents, and the first volume of Ed Brubaker’s acclaimed Iron Fist series for free. In the gaming department, most of the consistent deals are for PC gamers, but if you scroll through, you should be able to find some digital deals for console. Just remember to save some money for 2017.

(via Amazon)