Amazon’s Surprise Echo Event: All The New Gadgets

Uproxx

Some companies, like Apple, build the hype of their event over months. Amazon, on the other hand, apparently just surprises us on a Wednesday with new gadgets, from upgrades to the Echo to, no kidding, the most advanced alarm clock you will ever own. Here’s everything Amazon revealed today.

Amazon Echo Plus

The centerpiece was Amazon’s big upgrade to the Echo, the Echo Plus, shipping on Halloween. At $149, the big selling point of the Plus is that it’s supposed to just work with a string of different smart home gadgets, like the Phillips Hue bulb. Amazon showed off a demo where the Plus was told to search for smart home gadgets, found them, and automatically set up everything. No apps, no skills, just boom! Connected. It’s impressive, but whether it works outside the event space remains to be seen.

Beyond that, there’s one other major upgrade for your money, as the Echo Plus now has Dolby support.

Amazon Echo Spot

An upgrade to the Echo Dot, the surprisingly useful little hockey puck Amazon sells, the $129 Spot has a screen that Amazon mostly imagines as an alarm clock, for now. But it’s capable of making video calls, playing back your streaming music (the usual suspects: Prime Music, Pandora, Spotify, iHeartRadio, and TuneIn), and serving as an unobtrusive smart gadget that you can network throughout your house. It’s an interesting idea, but we’ve got to ask who wants to make a video call from an alarm clock. It arrives later this year.