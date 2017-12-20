Why The New Amazon Fire TV Is An Absolute Must-Have Device

Amazon

The Amazon Fire TV is a gateway to all the TV shows everyone has been telling you to watch, and it offers a seemingly endless supply of Friday night movie options. But you probably already knew that. What you may not have known is that it’s also capable of doing a lot of other things. Let’s dive into some of the Fire TV’s surprisingly broad capabilities, which are easier to use than ever with Alexa Voice Control.

Watching TV Shows And Movies

Amazon

Being able to stream a vast array of movies and TV shows is vital and the Amazon Fire TV does not fall short. Available services range from Amazon Prime Video to Netflix to Hulu, as well as tons of channel-specific offerings like HBO, SHOWTIME, AMC, and CBS All Access. Fire TV puts over half a million movie titles and TV shows at your disposal, all just a few clicks or an Alexa utterance away.

Live Television And Sports

Being able to stream movies and TV shows is great, but if you’re more into sports or live TV, Fire TV doesn’t disappoint. DIRECT TV NOW, Hulu Live, Sony Playstation VUE, and YouTube TV are all options that allow for live TV streaming and while you’ll likely get the chance to see some sports and highlight shows with those services, hardcore sports fans may want to go a step further with apps from the NBA, NFL, MLB, and UFC — paid subscription services that offer a ton of games (particularly of value if your favorite team isn’t in your local market) to fans.

Alexa Voice Search And Echo Integration

Amazon

Fire TV comes with an Alexa Voice Remote, so you can easily get right to what you want to watch. Just press the button on your Alexa Voice Remote and say, “Alexa, play Mozart In The Jungle”

You can also pair Fire TV to your favorite Echo device. If an Echo is within hearing range, you can ditch the remote and ask Alexa to order something from Amazon or play music on the Fire TV and she’ll take care of it. Call up weather, traffic, sports scores and more on the screen.

Even without an Echo, Alexa can perform distinctly non-TV duties like controlling other smart devices around the house. Tell the Fire TV to dim your lights and Alexa will do it, provided you have smart bulbs connected to your network. She can even order you a pizza! It’s the science fiction future we’ve been promised!