Has The Future Of Affordable Education Arrived In South Africa? | UPROXX Reports

Amazon’s New Chat App Will Try To Enslave And Destroy All Competitors

#Amazon
07.17.17 1 hour ago

Shutterstock/Amazon

Snapchat, Facebook Messenger, Kik, WhatsApp, even the humble text message… we’ve all got a variety of ways to communicate with each other, and they can be a nightmare to juggle. Or, at least, Amazon seems to think so, so it’s putting out a messaging app that will corral all your other messaging apps so you can communicate with your friends all in one place.

According to BGR, the app, called Anytime, is what corporate IT nerds call a “unified communications” app. In addition to, presumably, letting you message people on Amazon’s platform, it’ll tie together all your other messaging apps. That’ll let Anytime pull off the neat stunt of being able to contact a person just by punching in their name. If you have them as a friend on one of the apps you’ve connected, it’ll ping them via that app, keeping everything in one place while allowing you to communicate across platforms.

For those interested in features, the app will have plenty, including stickers, payments, and a few components that you’ll either love or never use:

…Anytime will reportedly include a few intriguing features to help differentiate it from the rest of the pack. For instance, rumor has it that Anytime will allow users to listen to music together, order food together, and even split a restaurant bill directly from within the app. What’s more, the service is said to provide users with a way to connect directly with businesses and will enable them to “make reservations, check on orders, and even shop.”

It’s an interesting idea, but we can foresee a few roadblocks. It’s unlikely most messaging apps, especially Facebook, have any intention of granting Amazon any sort of real access to their toys, not least because the retailer is using the same “unzipping” strategy as Facebook, where you have to download a dozen different apps to access all of Amazon’s features. How useful this app will be will depend on what Amazon can offer their competitors to convinces them to join forces. Still, it’s a fascinating idea, and it might solve a real problem for text-jugglers. Now, if only Amazon could put all these apps they’re trying to make us download under one umbrella…

(Via BGR)

Around The Web

TOPICS#Amazon
TAGSAMAZONappsInstant Messengers

Make The Most Of Summer '17

A Guide For Traveling To ‘Game Of Thrones’ Season Seven Filming Locations

A Guide For Traveling To ‘Game Of Thrones’ Season Seven Filming Locations

07.17.17 2 hours ago
The New Summer Ice Cream Flavors You Should Make Freezer Space For

The New Summer Ice Cream Flavors You Should Make Freezer Space For

07.17.17 5 hours ago 4 Comments
The Best Ice Cream Truck Treats, Power Ranked

The Best Ice Cream Truck Treats, Power Ranked

07.16.17 1 day ago 32 Comments
Summer Is Halfway Over! Time To Hit Up The Nation’s Lesser-Known Natural Wonders

Summer Is Halfway Over! Time To Hit Up The Nation’s Lesser-Known Natural Wonders

07.14.17 3 days ago 2 Comments
Great Craft Beers That Won’t Get The ‘Independent Craft’ Label

Great Craft Beers That Won’t Get The ‘Independent Craft’ Label

07.13.17 4 days ago 11 Comments
Searching For The Real Jersey Shore In Cape May

Searching For The Real Jersey Shore In Cape May

07.11.17 6 days ago 4 Comments
Powered by WordPress.com VIP