Provided you don’t live inside one of those money vacuum phone booth contraptions, the most miserable part of a big fancy consumer electronics reveal is the initial chatter of a big fat price tag to go along with it. There’s ample reason to be excited about a potential Apple leap forward with the upcoming (shrouded in mystery) iPhone 8, but the rumored $1,000 price tag isn’t exactly what you’d consider a perk. The upside for Apple obsessives? Analysts are forecasting that the actual cost won’t actually set you back a grand.
Business Insider reports that the sticker price attached to the product isn’t what the public should expect once it hits the market and down-the-block lineups gum up your route to work. Nomura-Instinet analysts predict that the initial $1kish price will be trimmed down by carriers looking to get you to sign a contract with them.
“US telcos indicate record-low upgrade rates have not eased further ahead of the iPhone 8,” wrote analyst Jeffrey Kvaal on the marketplace for Apple. “Modest feature enhancements post-iPhone 6 drove plateauing volumes.”
The iPhone 8, expected to come out in this fall, has some deluxe-sized expectations weighing on it. The secrecy attached (even with leaks and rumors) only adds to the buzz that Apple’s giving their signature phone a major update. What we wind up getting is simply a matter of wait and see.
Wait. Another new iPhone? People are suckers. Apple makes a small tweak twice a year, adds a letter after a number and sells the same phone twice a year for $800. Anyone who buys a new iPhone more than once every two years is a sucker and a fool.
It’s not just Apple. It’s every phone maker. And it’s not necessarily to lure suckers into buying a new phone every year. But people have different upgrade cycles. If I haven’t had a new phone in a few years, why would I get one that came out a year or two ago, rather than one that’s coming out now?
^ This. I fuggin hate the argument that Apple is trying to sucker people out of money because they keep their product line up to date. But.. I’m sure that the changes they make aren’t significant enough for artvandelay3. If they do end up being pretty great, artvandelay3 will find something else to try to shit on.