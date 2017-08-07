Increasingly, Apple has been selling the iPhone as a slick point-and-shoot camera with a computer attached. But finding the best iPhone images has been tough. So Apple has taken the rare step of joining social media and firing up a new Instagram to help you see the most beautiful photos an iPhone’s ever taken.
#ShotoniPhone by… – 1. Shawn T. @_xst "I love it when people find out that they’re in a photo because the reaction is so beautiful. They’re like, 'Oh my God! How did you get this and when was it shot? I didn’t even see you!'” – 2. Laura I. @lauraiz “The person in all of these photos is my daughter. She is my first kid. Every little cliché about love is what I feel about Joey.” – 3. Percy O.A. @fotombo “My poetry and my photography go hand-in-hand.” – 4. Danilo L. @danilo “I’m attracted to everything experimental.” – 5. Laura Z. @laurazazanis “I had to tell my neighbors what I was doing, because now that I do this all the time, they’re gonna think that I’ve lost my mind, dropping all these crazy things into the pool everyday.”
This is a dramatic change for Apple, which doesn’t boast a robust social media presence. Just check out its Spartan Facebook. And Apple’s Twitter isn’t any more inviting. The account’s got over one million followers, yet the company hasn’t tweeted once. But the Instagram? It’s just getting stated. And the posts are fresh: Each post is a set of slides, showing off some aspect of the iPhone’s photography along with soundbites from the photographer.
#ShotoniPhone by… – 1. Kathy R. @kathyryan1 “It’s the New York Times building, in the middle of Times Square. It’s not an ordinary building, but it’s one building and honestly it could keep me occupied for life.” – 2. Gregg B. @greggboydston “I work for the United States Forest Service on the Hotshot Crew. We go to wildfires and help put them out.” – 3. Michael Z. @symmetrybreakfast “Since 2013, I have been making breakfast for my husband every day.” – 4. Khasar S. @inomad “I’m lucky that what Mongolia offers, even in the 21st Century, are people and cultures that still pass on centuries of tradition to future generations.”
