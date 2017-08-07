Apple’s New Instagram Account Is Showcasing Your Slick iPhone Photography

08.07.17

Increasingly, Apple has been selling the iPhone as a slick point-and-shoot camera with a computer attached. But finding the best iPhone images has been tough. So Apple has taken the rare step of joining social media and firing up a new Instagram to help you see the most beautiful photos an iPhone’s ever taken.

This is a dramatic change for Apple, which doesn’t boast a robust social media presence. Just check out its Spartan Facebook. And Apple’s Twitter isn’t any more inviting. The account’s got over one million followers, yet the company hasn’t tweeted once. But the Instagram? It’s just getting stated. And the posts are fresh: Each post is a set of slides, showing off some aspect of the iPhone’s photography along with soundbites from the photographer.

