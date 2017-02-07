Fox

Wait, an Apple Toilet? We know, we know, the idea that Apple has decided to embrace the “Internet of Things” by engineering a custom crapper seems unlikely. But there is, in fact, a special Apple toilet. And you need to work for Apple, specifically at their $5 billion new facility, in order to use one.

Reuters has an in-depth look at Apple’s new Cupertino facility, a giant ring often compared to a spaceship, and which features, among other highlights, a manager comparing using the custom toilet to dropping a deuce into an iPhone:

Architect German de la Torre, who worked on the project, found many of the proportions – such as the curve of a rounded corner – came from Apple’s products. The elevator buttons struck some workers as resembling the iPhone’s home button; one former manager even likened the toilet’s sleek design to the device.

The article goes on to reveal the insane amount of detail that went into building what’s ultimately just going to be a giant nerd clubhouse. The concrete ceiling panels had to be inspected twice to ensure they were polished enough. Apple apparently wanted doorways with no threshold, not because that would be a nice thing to do for people in wheelchairs, but because it might distract their engineers to change their gait for even a second. Literally they fussed over door handles.

Of course, tech companies obsessed with buildings is nothing new. Nor, however, is their missing the forest for the trees. Just ask the Amazon employees who have to work every day in a giant glass scrotum.

