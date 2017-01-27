Why Did A French Man Destroy An Apple Store?

Apple’s New Patent Could Mean Bendable iPhones Are On The Way

dan-seitz
Senior Contributor
01.27.17

Matteo Gentile/YouTube

What’s next with smartphones? Now that everybody has one, that question is bedeviling manufacturers. Some think it’s new sensors, others endless upgrades, but for Apple, more and more the answer appears to be a smartphone you can fold up.

Patently Apple has some interesting dots to connect with what Apple’s made public. It looks like the company is working on a case that twists, with strain sensors warning you when you’re twisting it too far. And, just as interestingly, a major Apple supplier just rolled out a bendable plastic LED screen that, while not as flexible as OLED screens, still has Apple fans buzzing.

It’s unlikely the next iPhone will fold like a book, but there are some practical reasons to incorporate flexible screens into non-bendy phones, not the least of which is that flexible screens can take far more abuse. And patents are not statements of intent, as sometimes it’s just a company covering its bases against competitors working on similar products. Still, the frequency of the patents, and that one of Apple’s best suppliers is hard at work on bendier screens, raises a few eyebrow, and makes us wonder just what Apple might have in store over the next few years.

(Via The Daily Dot)

TAGSAPPLEApple iPhone
Author Profile Picture
Dan Seitz is a grad student and freelance writer. He currently lives in Boston.

Around The Web

How The ’96 VMAs Cost Van Halen Their Chance At Being More Than ’80s Greats

How The ’96 VMAs Cost Van Halen Their Chance At Being More Than ’80s Greats

01.26.17 1 day ago 19 Comments
‘It’s All In The Reflexes’: The Story Of The Contentious ‘Big Trouble In Little China’ Screenplay

‘It’s All In The Reflexes’: The Story Of The Contentious ‘Big Trouble In Little China’ Screenplay

and 01.16.17 2 weeks ago 31 Comments
The Art Of Murdering Kevin Bacon: An Oral History Of How ‘Friday The 13th’ Became A Horror Classic

The Art Of Murdering Kevin Bacon: An Oral History Of How ‘Friday The 13th’ Became A Horror Classic

and 01.13.17 2 weeks ago 29 Comments
How Toronto’s Boosie Fade Transformed From A Rap DJ Night Into A Digital Movement

How Toronto’s Boosie Fade Transformed From A Rap DJ Night Into A Digital Movement

01.12.17 2 weeks ago
The Story Behind Gus Fring’s Stunningly Explosive Moment On ‘Breaking Bad’

The Story Behind Gus Fring’s Stunningly Explosive Moment On ‘Breaking Bad’

and 01.12.17 2 weeks ago 4 Comments
How David Bowie, Practical Magic, And An Army Of Fans Turned ‘Labyrinth’ Into A Transcendent Cult Film

How David Bowie, Practical Magic, And An Army Of Fans Turned ‘Labyrinth’ Into A Transcendent Cult Film

01.08.17 3 weeks ago
Powered by WordPress.com VIP