August is the last month of summer, when most of us scramble to escape to parts unknown. And while on the road, it’s important to have a phone with you. Sure, to make calls, but also as a toolkit in your pocket to deal with common road trip problems.

Here are a few apps that will make your summer road tripping smooth!

Google Maps

Sure, every Android phone comes with it, and every iPhone can download it, but while it may seem a no-brainer, and you’re probably familiar with most of Google Maps’ features, one you’re probably not familiar with is the downloadable maps. Google Maps lets you download maps for offline use when you’re out and about, and before you get behind the wheel, make a point of storing one in your phone, especially if you’re not sure about cell service in your area.