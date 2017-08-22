Rule Football Season With These All-Important Tailgating Apps

Senior Contributor
08.22.17

Photo by Nicholas Peloso on Unsplash

Football season is almost here, and for many of us that means tailgating. Sure, you could go to the game, or you could just wander the parking lot snacking, which really is probably not just better but also cheaper. Also, you won’t have to pretend to be interested in the live version of a sport that’s way more engaging on TV.

If you’re busting out the cooler and grill, try these five apps to make it perfect.

Tailgating Planner

Tailgating is, first and foremost, a pretty heavy logistical culinary operation. Big tailgates especially require a lot of planning to be pulled off. Hence Tailgating Planner, an Android app designed to get all your tailgating stuff in one place. Whether it’s a proper stock of liquid refreshment, the industrial quantities of food you’ll need, or the lawn chairs you’ll always forget otherwise, you’ll know where everything is, and, more importantly, remember all of it.

