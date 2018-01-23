Unsplash

With Apple’s ongoing battery controversy, we’re all wondering how to get more out of our phones, and how to keep them from becoming a problem when they shut down for good. Fortunately, these five apps ensure you put your phone down, keep your photos backed up, and keep your data and battery managed.

5) ScreenLimit

Sure, screen control apps are generally seen as “for kids,” but they’re also useful for adults who find their phones distracting, yet don’t have the ability to not check notifications. ScreenLimit lets you get to work, although there remains no cure for FOMO, sorry.

4) 1Password

The best security, when it comes to passwords, is to have diverse entries. Of course, this increases the chance of forgetting. 1Password lets you just gather them all in one place, use them as needed, and makes your personal firewall harder to breach.