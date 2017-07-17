Will American's Ever Embrace Soccer?

Which Burger Joint Has The Best App?

#McDonalds #Burger King #Food
07.17.17 39 mins ago 3 Comments

Shutterstock/UPROXX

The burger is ubiquitous across America. Every highway stop offers up patties of meat on a bun with a multitude of toppings, from a multitude of restaurants. But, in a nation dotted with burger joints, which has the best app? In a special Five Apps, we’re tackling a double-stack of burger joint apps to see which deserves space on your phone when you want some hot beef on a bun, and ranking them from worst to best.

10. Jack In The Box

Repost from @swaggyp1 – Made my own burger at @jackinthebox today look out for the swaggy jack #SwaggyJackComingSoon

A post shared by Jack in the Box (@jackinthebox) on

Granted, Jack fans will argue bitterly whether it’s a taco joint or a burger joint, but Jack has a perhaps admirable stance of staying analog. They don’t have an app. That said, though, they are available on DoorDash, so at least you can get it via delivery. But this is an app ranking, and since there’s no app, to the bottom Jack goes.

9. Dairy Queen

DQ had an app, “had” being the operative word. Their previous app was good, if basic, and it looks like Dairy Queen has something more ambitious in the works. But for now you’ll need to get your burgers and Blizzards in person.

8. Carl’s Jr. And Hardee’s

Give your grill the night off. The Jalapeño Double Cheeseburger is only $2.49+ tax.

A post shared by Carl's Jr. (@carlsjr) on

Unsurprisingly for the chain that’s mostly known for Freudian ads about its food, their app is fairly bare bones. All you get is a store locator and a check-in tool where, the more often you check in, the more points you rack up for free food or other prizes. Unless you’re driving to the store every day, though, it’s probably not worth it. (If you are driving to the store every day, we understand. The CrissCut fries are like manna from heaven.)

7. In-N-Out

Quality You Can Taste®

A post shared by In-N-Out Burger (@innout) on

For a burger place known for packing in flavor, In-N-Out’s app is as bare bones as it gets. The company’s app is little more than a menu and a locator, although being able to check the balance of your (physical) gift card is a nice touch.

6. McDonald’s

Winter Safety Tip: The less skin you have exposed the better #burgerswarmthebelly

A post shared by McDonald's (@mcdonalds) on

For the biggest burger chain in the land, Mickey D’s really needs to get it together. While you get a store locator and menu, you’re not able to use mobile ordering at all locations. Admittedly, that feature would Herculean feat considering how many locations there are, but even so, it’s a bit disappointing. It’s a solid app, but there’s a lot of room for improvement. Fortunately, if you’re really hankering for a Big Mac with extra special sauce, UberEats has you covered.

Around The Web

TOPICS#McDonalds#Burger King#Food
TAGSBURGER KINGBurgersfive appsFOODMCDONALDS

Make The Most Of Summer '17

A Guide For Traveling To ‘Game Of Thrones’ Season Seven Filming Locations

A Guide For Traveling To ‘Game Of Thrones’ Season Seven Filming Locations

07.17.17 4 hours ago
The New Summer Ice Cream Flavors You Should Make Freezer Space For

The New Summer Ice Cream Flavors You Should Make Freezer Space For

07.17.17 7 hours ago 7 Comments
The Best Ice Cream Truck Treats, Power Ranked

The Best Ice Cream Truck Treats, Power Ranked

07.16.17 1 day ago 33 Comments
Summer Is Halfway Over! Time To Hit Up The Nation’s Lesser-Known Natural Wonders

Summer Is Halfway Over! Time To Hit Up The Nation’s Lesser-Known Natural Wonders

07.14.17 3 days ago 2 Comments
Great Craft Beers That Won’t Get The ‘Independent Craft’ Label

Great Craft Beers That Won’t Get The ‘Independent Craft’ Label

07.13.17 4 days ago 11 Comments
Searching For The Real Jersey Shore In Cape May

Searching For The Real Jersey Shore In Cape May

07.11.17 6 days ago 4 Comments
Powered by WordPress.com VIP