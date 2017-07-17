The burger is ubiquitous across America. Every highway stop offers up patties of meat on a bun with a multitude of toppings, from a multitude of restaurants. But, in a nation dotted with burger joints, which has the best app? In a special Five Apps, we’re tackling a double-stack of burger joint apps to see which deserves space on your phone when you want some hot beef on a bun, and ranking them from worst to best.
10. Jack In The Box
Granted, Jack fans will argue bitterly whether it’s a taco joint or a burger joint, but Jack has a perhaps admirable stance of staying analog. They don’t have an app. That said, though, they are available on DoorDash, so at least you can get it via delivery. But this is an app ranking, and since there’s no app, to the bottom Jack goes.
9. Dairy Queen
DQ had an app, “had” being the operative word. Their previous app was good, if basic, and it looks like Dairy Queen has something more ambitious in the works. But for now you’ll need to get your burgers and Blizzards in person.
8. Carl’s Jr. And Hardee’s
Unsurprisingly for the chain that’s mostly known for Freudian ads about its food, their app is fairly bare bones. All you get is a store locator and a check-in tool where, the more often you check in, the more points you rack up for free food or other prizes. Unless you’re driving to the store every day, though, it’s probably not worth it. (If you are driving to the store every day, we understand. The CrissCut fries are like manna from heaven.)
7. In-N-Out
For a burger place known for packing in flavor, In-N-Out’s app is as bare bones as it gets. The company’s app is little more than a menu and a locator, although being able to check the balance of your (physical) gift card is a nice touch.
6. McDonald’s
For the biggest burger chain in the land, Mickey D’s really needs to get it together. While you get a store locator and menu, you’re not able to use mobile ordering at all locations. Admittedly, that feature would Herculean feat considering how many locations there are, but even so, it’s a bit disappointing. It’s a solid app, but there’s a lot of room for improvement. Fortunately, if you’re really hankering for a Big Mac with extra special sauce, UberEats has you covered.
Are these necessary? I mean, you can be in and out of these places in less than 5 minutes most of the time, and, in most cases, the allure of these places is the convenience of the drive thru (which is also pretty quick and can only go as fast as the cars in front of you rendering the app somewhat useless).
Maybe I’m wrong, but the general idea of a fast food place needing an app seems wholly unnecessary. Who is pre-ordering Big Macs for pickup?
I use the Taco Bell app pretty regularly. I’ve found it pretty helpful in a couple of cases, 1) you’re ordering for more than two people, because heaven forbid everybody can think at the same time, 2) you have kids, and just want to lock them in to an order rather than changing their minds every five seconds, or 3) you have a custom order. Pretty easy for a high school kid to forget that you asked for no tomatoes, but way easier to type it yourself and show the receipt when they fuck it up. We also get the same order every time, so having a one-click option to reorder is pretty handy.
I don’t really see the point in any of these except for the coupons/deals, of which the McDonald’s one has a crazy amount that gets updated regularly.