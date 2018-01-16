UPROXX/iStockphoto

Investing can be intimidating, but despite all the hype, new and innovative ways to save and grow your money are hitting the app stores with surprising speed. Whether you want to play the cryptocurrency market or invest some spare change for the long term, here are five innovative alternative finance apps that we love.

5) Acorns

Acorns is so simple, you’ll wonder why it’s not standard. Just sign up for the service, link your cards to it, and every time you buy something, the service rounds up your purchases. So, if you buy something for $1.50, it rounds it up to $2 and invests the two quarters for you in a mutual fund. It’s dead easy, especially if you use your cards for everything, and as the app says, every mighty oak starts with an acorn.

The one downside? Make sure you’re on top of your credit cards, because those extra pennies total up fast on your bill, too.

4) Stash

Stash is a similarly painless investing app that lets you start with $5 and pick from a host of exchange-traded funds, or ETFs, essentially baskets of stocks themed around a specific idea. If you want to invest in companies who don’t contribute to climate change, for example, you can find it there. It also usefully describes ETFs that can be intimidating to invest in. Instead of trying to decipher how to invest in Berkshire Hathaway, for example, you can just invest in Roll With Buffett.

That said, it’d be nice if it were clearer which companies you’re investing in, and the option to assemble your own ETF with fellow investors would be a nice, if difficult to implement, option.