The Best Cyber Monday Deals On Amazon Right Now [UPDATING]

Amazon is the alpha and the omega of internet commerce. It’s John, Paul, and George. Everyone else is Ringo. Which means that when Cyber Monday rolls around, Amazon comes rumbling in like a freaking freight train. The brand’s historically unmatched purchasing power allows them to cut margins down to the quick to gain customer loyalty, and their algorithms and data tracking give them infallible insight as to which products succeed at which price point.

Viola! Sales appear accordingly. All of a sudden, the Bluetooth speaker that didn’t look good at $84.99, ends up feeling like a must-buy at $20.00.

In order to help you navigate the world’s online shopping juggernaut, we’re here with the best deals being promoted by Amazon right now. We’ll keep the page updated throughout the day and delete deals once they’re no longer available:

Acer Chromebook

Amazon

Laptops are getting cheaper and cheaper as technology gets faster and smarter. All of this comes together nicely in a Chromebook. It’s light, dependable, fast, and dirt cheap.

$99.99 marked down from $179.99.

Fire 7 Tablet with Alexa

Amazon

For a long time, tablets felt like they’d be the superfluous “device to have around the house.” Then Amazon went and bundled theirs with the Kindle and brought two great mediums together at a price that Apple’s iPad can’t touch. Seriously, a Kindle Fire tablet is about a tenth the price of the cheapest (refurbished) iPad Mini.

$29.99 marked down from $49.99.

AncestryDNA: Genetic Testing – DNA Ancestry Test Kit

Ancestry.com

Haven’t you always wanted to know where you came from? What your true history is? Not for 100 bucks, you didn’t. But for mid-50s? All of a sudden your past seems very intriguing.

$54.99 marked down from $99.

Instant Pot DUO Plus

Amazon

Food geeking is the best geeking — you get to eat the product of your geekery. This is a mega-machine: pressure cooker, slow cooker, rice cooker, yogurt maker, egg cooker, sauté, steamer, warmer, and sterilizer. Do you need all those functions? Who knows. But isn’t it nice to think that you’ll be able to make your own yogurt if you want to?

$74.95 marked down from $119.