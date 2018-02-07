“Exceeded Mars orbit and kept going to the Asteroid Belt.” That’s rocket scientist jargon for “Fuck, we missed.”
If footage of this car being launched into space isn’t used for Fast & Furious IX with Tyrese yelling “AW HELL NAW” I’m going to be very disappointed.
