Uproxx

This weekend, the summer begins, with Memorial Day (unofficially, because the official start to summer is the solstice). People are taking last-minute road trips, firing up their backyard grills, and finally doing that brewery tour they’ve been wanting to do.

So, to celebrate the summer, here are five apps to hit the road, the grill, or the brewery with.

Radarscope

Getty Image

Any app can tell you the temperature, but what you really want to know is whether the cloud cover is about to break or whether you need to get indoors. Radarscope ($10) cuts out the middleman and shows you professional weather radar on your phone. You’ll be able to see where storms have been, where they’re heading, and just how fast they’re moving.