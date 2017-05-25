The Five Apps You Need For Your Memorial Day Road Trip

Senior Contributor
05.25.17

Uproxx

This weekend, the summer begins, with Memorial Day (unofficially, because the official start to summer is the solstice). People are taking last-minute road trips, firing up their backyard grills, and finally doing that brewery tour they’ve been wanting to do.

So, to celebrate the summer, here are five apps to hit the road, the grill, or the brewery with.

Radarscope

Getty Image

Any app can tell you the temperature, but what you really want to know is whether the cloud cover is about to break or whether you need to get indoors. Radarscope ($10) cuts out the middleman and shows you professional weather radar on your phone. You’ll be able to see where storms have been, where they’re heading, and just how fast they’re moving.

Around The Web

TAGSAndroid AppsAPPLEappsiosMEMORIAL DAYTRAVEL

Innovative Minds

This Simple Water Bottle Innovation Just Might Save Your Life Someday

This Simple Water Bottle Innovation Just Might Save Your Life Someday

05.24.17 15 hours ago
How Science And Technology Can Save Lives, One App At A Time

How Science And Technology Can Save Lives, One App At A Time

05.22.17 3 days ago
The Young CEOs Of Cobalt Robotics Are Making Robot Security Guards A Reality

The Young CEOs Of Cobalt Robotics Are Making Robot Security Guards A Reality

05.22.17 3 days ago
What Science Is Doing To Bring Us The Future We Were Promised

What Science Is Doing To Bring Us The Future We Were Promised

05.19.17 6 days ago
How One Company Is Using Virtual Reality To Inspire Exploration Of Remote Areas

How One Company Is Using Virtual Reality To Inspire Exploration Of Remote Areas

05.17.17 1 week ago
Meet The Young CEO Who’s Taking On Apple In The Smart Earbud Race

Meet The Young CEO Who’s Taking On Apple In The Smart Earbud Race

05.10.17 2 weeks ago
Powered by WordPress.com VIP