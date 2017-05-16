Uproxx

Grads have gotten clear of college, Memorial Day is coming, and that means it’s time for some spur of the moment vacation planning. Here are the best travel apps to smooth the bumps in that unplanned road trip, or last-second flight.

Google Maps

Every traveler, spontaneous or not, needs a good map. Even with Waze coming on strong, Google reigns supreme. In addition to the directions and mapping, you can also download maps for offline use, making the app especially handy if you’re planning to log off, but suddenly can’t find a paper map.