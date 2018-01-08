Ranking The Best Vegetarian Apps

#Five Apps #Food
Senior Contributor
01.08.18

Shutterstock/UPROXX

More and more, people are resolving to go vegetarian in the New Year. Simply put, how we raise and slaughter meat isn’t ecologically or economically viable — so much so billions are going into growing meat in the lab.

Until animals are out of the “meat” equation, if you want to go vegetarian, we’ve ranked five great apps for doing just that.

5) Epicurious

Chargrilled courgette & halloumi wraps 🙌🌯😝 #vegetarian #veggie #dinnerideas

A post shared by Stuart King (@stuartking23) on

The app fronting the website — especially if you’re new to vegetarianism, this is a good start, with plenty of professional recipes from the back catalogues of Bon Appétit and Gourmet. One downside? It’s not vegetarian specific, so you’ll have to use the search tools to find the gold. And the slideshow layout is more “beginning cook” friendly than expert.

4) Kitchen Stories

The popular website has an app that’s a lot more convenient to use that the site’s own search function. While it’s not exclusively vegetarian, it does offer a lot of ideas and it’s also just fun to scroll through and see how other people have executed any given dish.

Around The Web

TOPICS#Five Apps#Food
TAGSfive appsFOODvegetarian

How Music Connects Us

All Of The Most Anticipated Tours Of 2018, Ranked

All Of The Most Anticipated Tours Of 2018, Ranked

01.03.18 6 days ago 2 Comments
How Women Shaped The Legacy Of Nashville’s Oldest And Most Celebrated Venue, The Ryman Auditorium

How Women Shaped The Legacy Of Nashville’s Oldest And Most Celebrated Venue, The Ryman Auditorium

12.28.17 2 weeks ago 3 Comments
How Drake Found The Perfect Sweet Spot Between Underground Rap And Going Pop

How Drake Found The Perfect Sweet Spot Between Underground Rap And Going Pop

12.28.17 2 weeks ago 7 Comments
All Of The Most Anticipated Albums Of 2018, Ranked

All Of The Most Anticipated Albums Of 2018, Ranked

12.27.17 2 weeks ago 7 Comments
How The Digital Age Impacts Eminem’s Artistic Fulfillment

How The Digital Age Impacts Eminem’s Artistic Fulfillment

12.22.17 3 weeks ago 4 Comments
Here’s Why Tiny Engines Is The Best Label Of 2017

Here’s Why Tiny Engines Is The Best Label Of 2017

12.22.17 3 weeks ago 2 Comments
Powered by WordPress.com VIP