Getty Image

Bill Gates, one of the richest and (subjectively) smartest men in the world, spends most of his time trying to solve world problems like disease, injury, and condom engineering. As a result, he’s asked the same question by new grads every year: Where should they go? What should they do? And how can they live lives that matter?

This year, the tech mogul decided that to do the most good, he’d just answer those questions in an inspirational tweetstorm that dropped this morning.

Gates starts off with a classic joke:

1/ New college grads often ask me for career advice. At the risk of sounding like this guy…https://t.co/C68mjJ5g44 — Bill Gates (@BillGates) May 15, 2017

Then he lays out that artificial intelligence, energy, and biosciences are where he’d work if he’d started today. He also notes that intelligence isn’t as big a deal as he thought, before veering into more interesting territory: His biggest regret.

1/ New college grads often ask me for career advice. At the risk of sounding like this guy…https://t.co/C68mjJ5g44 — Bill Gates (@BillGates) May 15, 2017

2/ AI, energy, and biosciences are promising fields where you can make a huge impact. It's what I would do if starting out today. — Bill Gates (@BillGates) May 15, 2017

3/ Looking back on when I left college, there are some things I wish I had known. — Bill Gates (@BillGates) May 15, 2017

4/ E.g. Intelligence takes many different forms. It is not one-dimensional. And not as important as I used to think. — Bill Gates (@BillGates) May 15, 2017