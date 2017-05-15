Bill Gates, one of the richest and (subjectively) smartest men in the world, spends most of his time trying to solve world problems like disease, injury, and condom engineering. As a result, he’s asked the same question by new grads every year: Where should they go? What should they do? And how can they live lives that matter?
This year, the tech mogul decided that to do the most good, he’d just answer those questions in an inspirational tweetstorm that dropped this morning.
Gates starts off with a classic joke:
Then he lays out that artificial intelligence, energy, and biosciences are where he’d work if he’d started today. He also notes that intelligence isn’t as big a deal as he thought, before veering into more interesting territory: His biggest regret.
