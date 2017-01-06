Here’s How Beautiful A Sky Full Of Black Holes Would Be

We're One Step Closer To Finding Life In Space

01.06.17

NASA

While we’re endlessly fascinated with black holes, we can’t physically see them. “Black” isn’t a euphemism; since even light can’t escape them, there’s nothing for the naked eye to see. But if we could see them, the night sky would look vastly different, and far more colorful.

The images were captured by NASA’s Chandra X-Ray Observatory, which is exactly what it sounds like — a telescope probing the depths of space with x-rays instead of visible light. And the scope offers a very different look at the night sky.

