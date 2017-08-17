Getty Image

“Alt-right” white supremacists are crying into their webcams and getting a much-deserved thrashing after the attack in Charlottesville, Virginia, resulted in several injuries and the death of Heather Heyer. Heyer’s message of anti-fascism has been magnified, with chat service Discord banning several racist groups, Spotify removing white supremacist bands from their streaming service, and GoDaddy and Google booting white supremacist website The Daily Stormer off of their service.

The Daily Stormer reportedly moved to the dark web, but they’re going to have trouble securing their website in light of the most recent development. Cloudflare, which provides cloud security and performance service to more than 10% of all internet requests, will no longer protect The Daily Stormer from distributed-denial-of-service (DDoS) attacks. Without Cloudflare’s service or a similar one, Daily Stormer will likely find its website being rendered unreadable by successful DDoS attacks.