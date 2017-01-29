Shutterstock

The Copyright Alert System is no more. The voluntary agreement between internet service providers, the MPAA, and RIAA debuted in 2013 as a way to combat internet pirates. ISPs would send out notices to offenders in an effort to inform them of their activity and stop them from continuing. After six or more warnings according to Variety, the ISP could curb the internet speed of the offender or another penalty. This did not include shutting off their internet service and it did not take into account that internet pirates would care.

Now the ISPs and their partners are putting an end to the four-year-old program that was seen as a method to stop internet piracy without any congressional action. Their reasoning isn’t clear according to Variety, but the MPAA cites the inability to stop repeat offenders: