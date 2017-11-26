Cyber Monday Deals Are Emerging And The Savings Refuse To Let Up

Getty Image

As Black Friday evolved and extended from a frigid and often physical battle to get the best sales at brick and mortar stores, the “shopping holiday” morphed into Cyber Monday, the kinder, gentler day of mad deals. Now, what used to be a weekend of shopping has branched out and covered the month of November, and Cyber Monday is pretty every day now. There are worthy sales periods starting as early as the first week of November, but Black Friday and Cyber Monday still conjure some hefty savings.

Here are some of the best deals from across the web offered by Amazon, Best Buy, Gamestop, Target, Wal-Mart and more (New Egg is always a winner). There are TVs, monitors, headphones, headsets and gaming systems included, as well as some home appliances and nifty software that’s worth buying on discount.

Sony 50-inch Class LED (2160p) Smart 4K Ultra HD TV – $449

Bose QuietComfort 25 noise-canceling headphones – $179

HyperX Cloud Pro gaming headset – $49.99

https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=v8qk0VEt2r8