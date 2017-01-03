Dinosaurs Went Extinct Thanks To Their Own Eggs

01.03.17 1 hour ago

Universal

Eggs are not a great way to reproduce, unless you want to reproduce with the Bacons. You have to lay them somewhere they won’t get crushed or eaten, some species are compelled to protect them, and they’re difficult to move. All that wasn’t great news for the dinosaurs when that asteroid hit, but a new study reveals an even bigger problem: Dinosaurs took forever to hatch.

To this point, scientists have assumed dinos were like their genetics descendants, birds. Birds lay a small amount of large eggs that gestate quickly; a chicken, for example, is out of its shell in three weeks. Dinosaurs were just assumed to be the same way. But it turns out, examination of signs of growth of two dinosaur embryos showed a gestation period of three to six months, possibly even longer.

Taking months to be born is fine when your habitat is consistent and volcanoes aren’t exploding everywhere, but months-long gestation would mean dinosaurs began losing more eggs thanks to constant environmental change, and that they couldn’t renew their populations quickly enough to keep up with the various disasters that were quickly wiping them out. It would also line up with the behavior of birds: After all, the species that did manage to hatch quickly would have an evolutionary advantage. It’s not clear that this is consistent across all dinosaur species, but if it is, we’ve found yet another reason that the dinosaurs were up the creek once that asteroid hit.

(via Gizmodo)

TAGSDINOSAURSeggsscience

Around The Web

From Ray Charles To Jimi Hendrix: How Seattle Helped Create R&B And Rock And Roll

From Ray Charles To Jimi Hendrix: How Seattle Helped Create R&B And Rock And Roll

12.29.16 5 days ago 6 Comments
‘Stop Crying And Fight Your Father’: ‘Seinfeld’ Writers Tell How Festivus Came To Be

‘Stop Crying And Fight Your Father’: ‘Seinfeld’ Writers Tell How Festivus Came To Be

and 12.23.16 2 weeks ago 11 Comments
The Lasting Impact Of Adidas Tearaway Pants On Hip-Hop And A Hoops Generation

The Lasting Impact Of Adidas Tearaway Pants On Hip-Hop And A Hoops Generation

12.08.16 4 weeks ago 2 Comments
Understanding The History And The Motivations Behind The Standing Rock Protests

Understanding The History And The Motivations Behind The Standing Rock Protests

12.02.16 1 month ago 5 Comments
How Do We Combat The Intensifying War On Science?

How Do We Combat The Intensifying War On Science?

and 11.30.16 1 month ago 27 Comments
Exploring The Intersection Of Hip-Hop And Social Justice

Exploring The Intersection Of Hip-Hop And Social Justice

and 11.30.16 1 month ago
Powered by WordPress.com VIP