Edward Snowden Helped Build An App That Will Alert You Whenever Your Laptop Has Been Tampered With

#Edward Snowden
News & Culture Writer
12.23.17

Since 2013, former United States intelligence contractor Edward Snowden has remained in Russia after the country granted the American expat asylum as he fled charges of espionage. This special status was seemingly on rocky grounds following Donald Trump’s inauguration earlier this year, but Snowden’s asylum was extended through at least 2020. Since then, the man who famously leaked classified information about the NSA’s top secret digital surveillance programs to the public has been hard at work avoiding smartphone use while developing ways to improve their security for others.

Enter Haven, a new app Snowden developed after being inspired by human rights advocate Jacqueline Moudeina when the two met in early 2017. According to The Verge, the American expat told Moudeina he was working on an application that would “turn a mobile device into a kind of motion sensor in order to notify you when your devices are being tampered with.” It wouldn’t prevent said hacking, per se, but it would at least notify the device’s owner with documented evidence of the act.

Around The Web

TOPICS#Edward Snowden
TAGSappsEdward SnowdenHACKERShackinglaptopssmartphones

Best Of 2017

Here’s Why Tiny Engines Is The Best Label Of 2017

Here’s Why Tiny Engines Is The Best Label Of 2017

12.22.17 2 days ago 3 Comments
The Best ‘SNL’ Sketches of 2017

The Best ‘SNL’ Sketches of 2017

12.21.17 3 days ago 6 Comments
Where To Watch The 20 Best Movies Of 2017

Where To Watch The 20 Best Movies Of 2017

12.21.17 3 days ago
The Breakthrough Movie Performances Of 2017

The Breakthrough Movie Performances Of 2017

12.20.17 4 days ago 4 Comments
The Best Movies Of 2017

The Best Movies Of 2017

, , and 12.20.17 4 days ago 47 Comments
In Memoriam: A Tribute To The TV Shows We Lost In 2017

In Memoriam: A Tribute To The TV Shows We Lost In 2017

12.19.17 5 days ago 6 Comments
Powered by WordPress.com VIP