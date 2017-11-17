Tesla

Elon Musk was full of surprises during Tesla’s reveal event at its facility in Hawthorne, California. Not only did the billionaire unveil Tesla’s line of semi trucks — primed for 500 miles in range, ready for comfort, and aerodynamic like the fastest sports cards — but he also brought back a Tesla favorite in the Roadster.

I got this Roadster gif, too, when it slid in to a stop behind Elon pic.twitter.com/bX2KIPoG0M — Darrell Etherington (@etherington) November 17, 2017

With the Beastie Boys blaring from the speakers, the car whipped out across the large parking area, swung around, and then immediately stopped for an impressive entrance into the public eye. Not only that, Musk had some wild promises about the specs of this new sports car according to The Verge: