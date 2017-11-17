Elon Musk was full of surprises during Tesla’s reveal event at its facility in Hawthorne, California. Not only did the billionaire unveil Tesla’s line of semi trucks — primed for 500 miles in range, ready for comfort, and aerodynamic like the fastest sports cards — but he also brought back a Tesla favorite in the Roadster.
With the Beastie Boys blaring from the speakers, the car whipped out across the large parking area, swung around, and then immediately stopped for an impressive entrance into the public eye. Not only that, Musk had some wild promises about the specs of this new sports car according to The Verge:
Musk claimed the base model will do zero to 60 in 1.9 seconds, which if true would make it the first time a production vehicle cracked the 2-second threshold. He also said the new Roadster would climb from 0 to 100 mph in 4.2 seconds, and will clear the quarter mile in 8.9 seconds (in case the Fast & Furious drag race franchise comes calling.)
“It’ll be faster than that jet over there,” Musk quipped, as an airplane soared over the exultant crowd crammed into Tesla’s Hawthorne, California facility.
Join The Discussion: Log In With