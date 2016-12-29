Shutterstock/Facebook

At the turn of 2017, millions of people will resolve to spend less time on Facebook. Like so many resolutions, it’s a fine idea… but most people will fail before January 31. Our New Year’s proclamations are notoriously hard to keep.

If your resolution is Facebook related, we’d encourage your to steel yourself — as more and more scientists have started to believe that spending time on the platform is outright bad for you. To be fair to Facebook, it’s a vast social experiment that not even its creators realized they were building. Nobody really knew what would happen when we began using computers to build social connections. What’s starting to come into focus, as the science community studies Facebook, is that it has to be used smartly, instead of as a social crutch.

Before you ask, yes, Facebook can be addictive, although there have yet to be any of the huge gold standard studies that generally firm up scientific consensus on an issue. Many studies on Facebook are small, less than 500 participants or even less than 100 in many cases, and are overwhelmingly focused on college students and young adults. Still, so far, the research does indicate that Facebook can be addictive — in the sense that you use it so much it negatively impacts your life. The literature so far offers a fairly clear trend: If people are awkward in person, or have trouble interacting in person, Facebook can be an incredibly useful tool; we all know the thrill of logging in and seeing a huge number of notifications. But, like anything else, there can be too much of a good thing; Facebook can twist around on you and make your mood worse, not better.

How, though? The basic idea is that when you’re on Facebook, you’re subconsciously, or perhaps consciously, comparing yourself to everybody on your feed, and usually coming up short — something found repeatedly like in this 2014 study or one from 2013. It’s a bit more complicated than just “Facebook is bad across the board.” A lot depends on your outlook in life: A 2016 study found that goal-driven people found Facebook inspiring and offered them something to reach for, while those who weren’t goal driven simply felt left behind.