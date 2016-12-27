Facebook’s Safety Check Just Got Fooled By Fake News

Shutterstock

Facebook is where a third of us get our news, and that puts the company in a particularly strange position. Fake news is such a problem that even politicians with their fingers on nuclear launch buttons can be suckered by it. And if that weren’t enough, Facebook’s own features are increasingly being revealed to spread fake news, whether they’re meant to or not.

Today in Bangkok was an example, when fake news overwhelmed Facebook’s Safety Check tool and made it ask residents if they’d survived an explosion that had happened in the area. It turns out that Facebook was tricked by a Thai fake news site using an actual 2015 tragedy to pretend there had been another bombing. The alert was up for an hour before Facebook realized it’d been fooled.