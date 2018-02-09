While Facebook has said that a “dislike” button is out of the question in the past, with The Daily Beast quoting the company as saying it would “sow too much negativity” within the already fragile ecosystem, things may soon be changing somewhat. In an exclusive report, The Daily Beast points out that Facebook seems to be testing the ability for users to “downvote” certain comments.
The concept is similar to what is seen on Reddit, with users sending some posts to the top with their votes or thrusting them into obscurity with their thumbs down:
The test appeared for several users on Thursday in the comment section of posts within Facebook groups and on old Facebook memories content. Users shared screenshots with The Daily Beast.
A Facebook spokesperson denied that the company is “testing a dislike button” before giving information about why it is performing the test.
“We are not testing a dislike button. We are exploring a feature for people to give us feedback about comments on public page posts. This is running for a small set of people in the U.S. only.”
