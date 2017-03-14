Shutterstock

A while back, an app called Peeple, which was literally described as a Yelp for people, hit. It sounded like satire, but it was legit, insofar as there was an app that was released… but it’s gotten little interest since. Now there’s a similar bad idea supposedly coming next week called “Facezam,” an app that uses facial recognition to find the Facebook profile of total strangers. But is it legit?

The basic idea is simple, and incredibly creepy. If you spot a stranger, you can snap a photo of them and Facezam’s facial recognition software will supposedly find their Facebook profile. If this sounds familiar, developers attempted to launch a similar app on Google Glass. And Facezam’s public representative, founder Jack Kenyon, sounds like a screenwriter’s idea of an app developer:

“Facezam could be the end of our anonymous societies,” said Jack Kenyon, founder of Facezam. “Users will be able to identify anyone within a matter of seconds, which means privacy will no longer exist in public society.”

Kenyon also claims that nobody can predict what might happen when the technology arrives on the market. Even though his website’s key marketing material literally predicts what might happen when the technology arrives on the market: