Zuckerberg For President?

Facezam Claims It Will End All Privacy Through Facial Recognition, But Is It A Stunt?

#Social Media
Senior Contributor
03.14.17

Shutterstock

A while back, an app called Peeple, which was literally described as a Yelp for people, hit. It sounded like satire, but it was legit, insofar as there was an app that was released… but it’s gotten little interest since. Now there’s a similar bad idea supposedly coming next week called “Facezam,” an app that uses facial recognition to find the Facebook profile of total strangers. But is it legit?

The basic idea is simple, and incredibly creepy. If you spot a stranger, you can snap a photo of them and Facezam’s facial recognition software will supposedly find their Facebook profile. If this sounds familiar, developers attempted to launch a similar app on Google Glass. And Facezam’s public representative, founder Jack Kenyon, sounds like a screenwriter’s idea of an app developer:

“Facezam could be the end of our anonymous societies,” said Jack Kenyon, founder of Facezam. “Users will be able to identify anyone within a matter of seconds, which means privacy will no longer exist in public society.”

Kenyon also claims that nobody can predict what might happen when the technology arrives on the market. Even though his website’s key marketing material literally predicts what might happen when the technology arrives on the market:

Facezam

Around The Web

TOPICS#Social Media
TAGSBAD IDEASinternet privacyINVASION OF PRIVACYSocial Media
How Richard Jefferson And Channing Frye Created The NBA’s Most Interesting Podcast

How Richard Jefferson And Channing Frye Created The NBA’s Most Interesting Podcast

03.14.17 3 hours ago
How TV And Evolving Media Technology Changed The American Presidency

How TV And Evolving Media Technology Changed The American Presidency

03.07.17 1 week ago 2 Comments
How The Spice Girls’ Legacy Of ‘Girl Power’ Paved The Way For Women To Dominate Pop

How The Spice Girls’ Legacy Of ‘Girl Power’ Paved The Way For Women To Dominate Pop

02.27.17 2 weeks ago 2 Comments
How Keeping Austin Weird Turned Into A Widespread Phenomenon

How Keeping Austin Weird Turned Into A Widespread Phenomenon

02.15.17 4 weeks ago 12 Comments
How Kevin Gates Went From Underground To Platinum In A Year And Changed The Game In The Process

How Kevin Gates Went From Underground To Platinum In A Year And Changed The Game In The Process

02.02.17 1 month ago 6 Comments
Look For The Star: How Starter Jackets Became The Iconic Clothing Of The Early ’90s

Look For The Star: How Starter Jackets Became The Iconic Clothing Of The Early ’90s

01.31.17 1 month ago 10 Comments
Powered by WordPress.com VIP