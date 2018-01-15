You Can Now Find Portrait Paintings That Resemble You, Thanks To Google

#Google #Art
Entertainment Editor
01.15.18

Facial recognition may prove useful for security measures, although it can sometimes be absurdly easy to fool. Now Google has found a new use for their facial recognition capabilities that can also get people to download their Arts and Culture app. They added a new feature to the app that lets you upload a selfie and get back pictures of portrait paintings from the over 70,000 classic works in the Google Art Project which the facial recognition deems look like you. Because what better way to get people interested in art?

People who use the app are also helping Google improve their facial recognition software, although Google claims they don’t store the photos.

If you want to try it out, Google’s Arts and Culture app is available at Google Play (for Android) and iTunes (for iOS). Once it’s downloaded, you scroll down to the part that says “Is your portrait in a museum?” and upload a picture. Some of the results have been uncanny:

Around The Web

TOPICS#Google#Art
TAGSappsARTARTS AND CULTURE APPfacial recognitionGOOGLEGOOGLE ART PROJECTPORTRAITS

How Music Connects Us

Mannywellz ‘Soulfro’ Is The Independent Nigerian Pop You Need To Hear Today

Mannywellz ‘Soulfro’ Is The Independent Nigerian Pop You Need To Hear Today

01.12.18 3 days ago
Jeff Rosenstock’s Album ‘Post-’ Is The Anthemic Message Of Hope We Need To Start 2018 Off Right

Jeff Rosenstock’s Album ‘Post-’ Is The Anthemic Message Of Hope We Need To Start 2018 Off Right

01.10.18 5 days ago
Van William’s Debut Album ‘Countries’ Is One Of 2018’s First Great Folk-Rock Records

Van William’s Debut Album ‘Countries’ Is One Of 2018’s First Great Folk-Rock Records

01.09.18 6 days ago 2 Comments
All Of The Most Anticipated Tours Of 2018, Ranked

All Of The Most Anticipated Tours Of 2018, Ranked

01.03.18 2 weeks ago 2 Comments
How Women Shaped The Legacy Of Nashville’s Oldest And Most Celebrated Venue, The Ryman Auditorium

How Women Shaped The Legacy Of Nashville’s Oldest And Most Celebrated Venue, The Ryman Auditorium

12.28.17 3 weeks ago 3 Comments
How Drake Found The Perfect Sweet Spot Between Underground Rap And Going Pop

How Drake Found The Perfect Sweet Spot Between Underground Rap And Going Pop

12.28.17 3 weeks ago 7 Comments
Powered by WordPress.com VIP