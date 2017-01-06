Your Favorite Foods Re-Named For Their Calorie Count

Amazon Will Accept Food Stamps To Combat America’s Food Deserts

01.06.17 2 hours ago

Getty Image

Food stamps are such a political football, people will say horrible things in public to those who need them. But despite that, the march of technology has meant many, including mogul Russell Simmons, have called on the US Department of Agriculture to allow them to be used online. Now, that appears to finally be happening, and with some surprising players.

Mashable reports that Amazon, FreshDirect, and other online grocers are participating in a new plan — in a joing effort with the USDA. — that allows Supplemental Nutrition Assistance Program, or SNAP, benefits to be used to buy groceries online. Before you ask, the benefits can only be used for SNAP approved foods and won’t be applied to delivery fees or other charges. Part of the USDA’s program is to figure out whether it makes more sense to use the benefits for delivery or for online ordering to pick up in person. SNAP, as a reminder, is supposed to help fill in the nutritional gaps, and being able to use those online will help.

Food deserts are still a major problem in much of America, and this would help address it, not to mention saving SNAP users some time. Being able to just buy what they need on their phones — everybody has a smartphone these days — and go would ensure more time to cook healthy meals, and help keep healthy food in houses across America.

(Via Mashable)

TAGSAMAZONFOOD STAMPSgood ideas

Around The Web

From Ray Charles To Jimi Hendrix: How Seattle Helped Create R&B And Rock And Roll

From Ray Charles To Jimi Hendrix: How Seattle Helped Create R&B And Rock And Roll

12.29.16 1 week ago 6 Comments
‘Stop Crying And Fight Your Father’: ‘Seinfeld’ Writers Tell How Festivus Came To Be

‘Stop Crying And Fight Your Father’: ‘Seinfeld’ Writers Tell How Festivus Came To Be

and 12.23.16 2 weeks ago 11 Comments
The Lasting Impact Of Adidas Tearaway Pants On Hip-Hop And A Hoops Generation

The Lasting Impact Of Adidas Tearaway Pants On Hip-Hop And A Hoops Generation

12.08.16 4 weeks ago 2 Comments
Understanding The History And The Motivations Behind The Standing Rock Protests

Understanding The History And The Motivations Behind The Standing Rock Protests

12.02.16 1 month ago 6 Comments
How Do We Combat The Intensifying War On Science?

How Do We Combat The Intensifying War On Science?

and 11.30.16 1 month ago 27 Comments
Exploring The Intersection Of Hip-Hop And Social Justice

Exploring The Intersection Of Hip-Hop And Social Justice

and 11.30.16 1 month ago
Powered by WordPress.com VIP